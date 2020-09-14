Ohio has 138,484 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,419 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Sept. 14.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,079 from Sept. 13.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 2,616,007. The new daily percent positive cases 3.6%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 3.8%, according to data from Sept. 12.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported four new deaths Sept. 14. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 14,378 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,097 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 115,708 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 16,747 of the cases, 2,507 hospitalizations and 622 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.