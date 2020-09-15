Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new initiative to help Ohioans who are looking for a job to have a better chance at finding that job.
Ohio To Work will bring employers, nonprofits, educators and training providers to help Ohioans reskill and restart their careers.
The initiative will help someone who is out of work to identify a new career opportunity, train for it and then be placed with an employer.
"We know it can be a challenge to find a job right now," DeWine said. "But we also know employers are hiring in industries like healthcare, technology, and advanced manufacturing."
The first Ohio to Work initiative will be launched in Cuyahoga county. DeWine said he hopes to expand the effort to more areas of the state. So far, 30 employers signed on with the initiative.
Ursel McElroy, director of the Ohio Department of Aging, hinted that a plan to resume indoor visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be “here very soon.”
Outdoor visitation at the facilities were allowed starting late July and early June. As the weather begins to change, McElroy recognized the need to allow indoor visits.
“We certainly know the weather is not on our side but we recognize how important it is to have connections and having those relationships remain,” she said during a Sept. 15 press briefing. “It is not our plan to do anything to disrupt those connections. In fact, we’re working really hard to be able to bolster those connections here very soon.”
When visitation cannot happen, McElroy said there are a host of reasons as to why that is. She pointed to the possibility of there being COVID-19 cases in that facility or if there is significant community spread where the facility sits as to why the facility would be closed.
At the start of the pandemic, the Ohio National Guard assisted testing in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Since then, they have shifted to help pick up specimens from the facility and deliver them to labs to be tested.
In adult day care centers and senior centers, staff is tested for the virus every other week. All staff and residents and assisted living facilities and nursing homes are tested at the same cadence but are encouraged to test more if able to do so.
Ohio has 139,485 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,506 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Sept. 15.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,001 from Sept. 14.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 2,652,164. The new daily percent positive cases 3.1%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 3.7%, according to data from Sept. 13.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 87 new deaths Sept. 15. It was the third highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 14,481 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,111 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 117,130 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 16,789 of the cases, 2,519 hospitalizations and 631 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.