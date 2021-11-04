About three hundred people came together in the Bohemian National Hall for the 13th annual Taste of Slavic Village Oct. 27. The fundraiser, presented by University Settlement, included traditional Slavic food such as pierogies, raffles and live music.
Earl Pike, executive director of University Settlement, said it was a community party with a community feel. He said they hoped to raise about $120,000 to $130,000, which will fill the gap in its programming budget beyond government contracts and foundation grants.
University Settlement is launching a $20 million mixed-use mixed income community next door to the Bohemian National Hall that will be ready at the end of 2022, Pike said. The mixed-use mixed income community will be phase one in a planned effort called Broadway Rising, which will rebuild North Broadway over about the next 10 years.
“What I’m hoping that folks will take away from tonight is a different impression of Slavic Village,” Pike said. “(It is a community that) is building, one that’s resilient. Because most of what people hear about when they read about Slavic Village is crime or that it was ground zero for the foreclosure crisis back in 2010.”
University Settlement, which is 96 years old, serves the community is a many ways, including food and nutrition, children’s programming, senior services and workforce help. It is also the primary referral site for 14 ZIP codes for cases of child abuse and neglect.
Slavic Village is home to about 22,000 people. Last year, Pike said, University Settlement served 12,000 people.
“This is a community that is characterized by enormous grit and resilience,” Pike said. “What inspires us on a daily basis is watching the community get stronger and better.”