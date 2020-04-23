Mark Weir, director of ecology epidemiology and population health program at The Ohio State University’s Infectious Disease Institute, joined Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to speak on the science behind limiting the risk of exposure and spread of the COVID-19 .
As Ohio starts to prepare to reopen, Weir said the slow “opening of the floodgates” will allow officials to assess the safety in real time and determine if leaders are taking the correct steps needed to fight the virus.
Even if someone is wearing a mask, he said people should still practice social distancing to build barriers of protection as well as wash their hands and clean surfaces.
Each additional step will build up the barriers to prevent people from contracting COVID-19, which is viable in the air for up to three hours and can live on some surfaces for up to 72 hours.
“There are no silver bullets, there are no sure fixes on things, it’s consistency and vigilance,” he said. “Risk can never be zero, you need to do everything in your power to minimize it as much as possible and then your neighbor has to do everything in their power to minimize it and it’s this collective effect.”
He said as Ohio moves forward, wearing a mask is important as a mask will capture a large number of droplets and prevent it from spreading to other people.
“Imagine if everyone in a store was had a mask,” he said. “If everyone in the store now has a mask, you now have everyone in the store providing their own shield of protection for their face plus you have them protecting everyone else at the same time.”
DeWine announced more details on how the state will start reopening can be expected on Monday. He did say that some key metrics that will be looked at when reopening occurs include hospitalization numbers and testing capacities.
The number of cases will go up when Ohio reopens, but it may not be directly related to the opening. Instead, it could be that the virus had a longer incubation period in certain people.
Weir also covered food safety and said freezing or cooking food could help kill the virus.
He added that building operators can also play a role in keeping people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. If building operators increase the size and number of filters in their HVAC systems, they could protect “a hundred people or more daily.”
DeWine clarified the ease of the elective procedure ban that was announced April 22 during the daily press conference on April 23.
He said doctors should be in contact with their patients who have had procedures postponed to assess their current health. Doctors will also need make the patient aware of the risks of transmission of COVID-19.
DeWine said elective surgeries can move forward if there is a threat to the person’s life, risk of worsening the disease, rapidly worsening of symptoms or preserves limbs or organs.
Ohio has 14,694 total cases of COVID-19 and 656 deaths, the ODH reported April 23.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 102,325.
The ODH reports 2,960 individuals have been hospitalized, and 900 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 106 years old, with a median age of 50.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 1,768 of the cases, 489 hospitalizations and 83 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.