Ohio has 140,518 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,555 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Sept. 16.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,033 from Sept. 15.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 2,682,008. The new daily percent positive cases 2.4%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 3.5%, according to data from Sept. 14.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 49 new deaths Sept. 16. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 14,560 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,134 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 118,443 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 16,846 of the cases, 2,526 hospitalizations and 636 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.