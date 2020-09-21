Ohio has 144,309 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,615 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Sept. 20.
The number of reported cases increased by 762 from Sept. 19.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 2,817,493. The new daily percent positive cases 2.6%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 3.0%, according to data from Sept. 18.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40.
The ODH reported three new deaths Sept. 20. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 14,773 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,180 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 122,671 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 17,092 of the cases, 2,547 hospitalizations and 642 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.