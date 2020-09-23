Ohio has 146,753 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,687 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Sept. 23.
The number of reported cases increased by 903 from Sept. 22.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 2,923,158. The new daily percent positive cases 2.7%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 2.9%, according to data from Sept. 21.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40.
The ODH reported 52 new deaths Sept. 23. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 14,977 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,218 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 126,023 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 17,262 of the cases, 2,564 hospitalizations and 654 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.