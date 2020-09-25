Ohio has 148,894 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,734 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Sept. 25.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,150 from Sept. 24.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 2,987,382. The new daily percent positive cases 2.8%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 2.7%, according to data from Sept. 23.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40.
The ODH reported 19 new deaths Sept. 25. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 15,127 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,243 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 128,369 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 17,375 of the cases, 2,573 hospitalizations and 656 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.