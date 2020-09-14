The 14th annual Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Cleveland Jewish FilmFest, will be held mostly virtually from Oct. 15 to Oct. 25.
The festival will bring the best of international Jewish cinema to Greater Cleveland, showcasing a mixture of outstanding documentary, feature, comedy and short films, according to a news release. Two critically acclaimed Israeli television series, “Muna," and “Unchained,” will also be streamed throughout the festival.
A limited capacity-opening night drive-in experience will be offered and there will several live Zoom question-and-answer sessions following select film streamings.
The opening night movie will be “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Stonehill parking lot at Mandel JCC. The movie tells the story of 9-year-old Anna who, along with her brother, is hurried out of Germany by their mother, leaving her favorite stuffed pink rabbit behind. Moving through-out Europe, Anna experiences family disruption and dislocation in the tense and visually stunning film.
“We are thrilled to offer our community this stellar lineup of thought-provoking films,” said Deborah Bobrow, director of arts and culture at the Mandel JCC, in the release “We are committed to recreating the festival atmosphere the best we can in this new, reimagined environment. Unlike many traditionally in-person events, film lends itself to a virtual presentation. We are excited to deliver a dynamic opportunity for film enthusiasts to experience powerful, award-winning films created through masterful storytelling that explore Jewish history, cultural identity, civil rights and anti-Semitism – offering viewers unique perspectives on issues that continue to challenge humanity today.”
Tickets can be purchased at mandeljcc.org/filmfest. Each film has limited numbers of tickets available for sale and will have a 48-hour viewing window.
For more information, call Bobrow at 216-831-0700, ext. 1378.