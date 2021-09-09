For the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s 14th annual Stop the Hate program and competition, sixth- to 12th-grade student competitors will focus on the concept of courage.
Inspired by a quote from Cambodian-born American human rights activist and author Loung Ung, competition participants will explore the courage to be themselves, however that means for them, and unapologetically so, Dahlia Fisher, director of external relations at the Maltz Museum in Beachwood, told the Cleveland Jewish News. The topic is also based on the museum’s upcoming special exhibition opening in the fall, “Stories of Survival,” which centers on objects and images from the Holocaust and other genocides.
“It felt very appropriate that we could raise a Cleveland voice in inspiration because she’s an incredibly courageous woman and we can learn a lot from her,” Fisher said of Ung, who escaped Cambodia at age 10 as a survivor of “the Killing Fields” during the reign of Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge regime. After immigrating to the United States, she wrote two books on her experiences. Ung lives in Shaker Heights.
As the museum begins its 14th year of the competition, Fisher said it continues to be an important program because there is “still a problem to solve.”
“Students and adults alike are processing how we can be the change we want to see in our communities,” she said. “Until that ends, until our community has adopted an environment of inclusion for all and there is no ‘othering,’ there will always be a need for people to process how they want to continue making the world better.”
Fisher explained this hearkens back to one of the basic tenets of Judaism: repairing the world.
“It’s a feeling that we have to want to make the world a better place, a safer place,” she said. “And that is also true for young people. They are experiencing things in their classrooms, in their homes, in their activity centers that they want to talk about. ‘Stop the Hate’ provides them the platform to recognize they aren’t alone in their struggle, and there are people who look like them, and those that don’t that share a passion to do the same.”
And no matter how one identifies as an individual, Fisher said everyone can understand the feeling of being “othered” – whether it’s for one’s gender, sexuality, religion or socioeconomic class.
“‘Stop the Hate’ allows us to look at history, and understand and give context to what it means to experience bias and discrimination on a historic scale, and for students to consider what they’ve experienced in their own lives and have the courage to make a change,” Fisher said. “Almost every kid we talk to says they want to stand up. They don’t want to just stand by.”
The museum will host a virtual information session at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 with its program partners, Lake Erie Ink and Roots of American Music, to help students and schools learn how to participate in this year’s competition and program. Participants will also hear from the 2021 Stop the Hate Educator of the Year Kari Beery of Mayfield City Schools, as well as contest finalists.
But, the essay and song competitions aren’t where the participation opportunities end, Fisher said.
Teachers and individual educators can sign up for free workshops led by program partners. Additionally, the “Stop the Hate” tour is free at maltzmuseum.org/sth. There, interested individuals can access downloadable educational material and reading lists. Opportunities to be a volunteer essay reader are also available.