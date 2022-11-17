L-R, Darl Schaaff of Alaska, Laura Moyer (Jewish) of Lyndhurst, Emerald Baxter of Cleveland Heights, Earl Pike (Jewish) head of University Settlement, Melissa Weisberg (Jewish) of Grand Plank Michigan, Madeline Hoyer (Jewish) of Cleveland Heights.jpeg

Darl Schaaff, from left, Laura Moyer, Emerald Baxter, University Settlement Executive Director Earl Pike, Melissa Weisberg and Madeline Hoyer.

 CJN Photos / Anton Albert

The 14th annual “Taste of Slavic Village” was held Oct. 26 at the Bohemian National Hall in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.

Associate professor David Bernatowicz of Cuyahoga Community Colllege presented a slideshow of the history and culture of Cleveland’s Slavic Village. Festivities included a 50/50 raffle, prizes and live musical entertainment.

Foods ranged from hors d’oeuvres to several main courses and numerous desserts.

WTAM’s Mark “Munch” Bishop served as emcee.

Earl Pike, head of University Settlement, said this year’s fundraising goal was between $80,000 to $100,000.

Anton Albert is a freelance journalist.

Publisher’s Note: Earl Pike is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.

