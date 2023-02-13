More than 150 people attended the PJ Library’s Grandparent Magical Mitzvah Party Feb. 12 at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Building in Beachwood.
Attendees enjoyed a buffet breakfast and were entertained by magician Bob Lapp as he dazzled children and adults alike.
Marlyn Bloch Jaffe and Ari Jaffe of University Heights started the program by reading “The Mitzvah Magician” as their grandchildren, Shani, 4, and Izzy, 2, Kasdan of South Euclid sat on their laps. Ari Jaffe is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
