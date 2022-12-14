The Maltz Museum invited community groups for an exchange of winter cultural and holiday celebrations Dec. 11 during the first Holiday Happiness: A Multicultural Celebration event.
With sold-out reservations, about 150 people attended the celebration to hear the Chanukah story from Mandel JCC’s Playmaker’s Youth Theater, learn about kindess from Horovitz YouthAbility, learn about Christmas and Kwanzaa through songs and poems from Antioch Baptist Church and readings of peace from the Chagrin Valley Islamic Center.
“This year, with all that’s going on in our society and our country, we felt that it was a great opportunity for us to expand the celebration so that we were celebrating our own holiday ... but also invite other community groups to share in our celebration and also share about their own culture and holiday experiences,” Dahlia Fisher, director of external relations at the Maltz Museum, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “So, that it becomes more of an exchange and a sharing where we’re not just asking people to come into the space, but we’re also welcoming them in a dialogue about each other.”
This event builds upon the Friends of the Maltz Museum’s annual Chanukah candlelighting event that is open to all faiths and backgrounds to take part in, and this year invited others to share their own celebrations. After the performances and presentations, attendees were able to explore different tables from the presenters to learn more, color pictures, and create bracelets or design dreidels. Books were available for kids to read through Beachwood Library, jHUB and PJ Library.
Courtney Krieger, manager of education and outreach at the museum, led the program with Sarah Jaffe Kasden, program manager or Jewish life and culture at the Mandel JCC. Fisher said Krieger was instrumental in building connections and inviting groups, “but because we’re space limited, we had to put some paramaters around it. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if one day this became such a big family event that we had to find a bigger space because there were so many people that wanted to do this together?”
The event was aimed at reaching young families with children in kindergarten through fifth grade looking for value-based experiences and an exposure to not only the Jewish culture and Chanukah celebration, but those of other communities as well.
“This one in particular is timely because of the holidays, and (it’s) a time where we’re all thinking about the gifts that we can give,” Fisher said. “Our time, talents, treasures, and one of the things that we can give to our children is a more inclusive future.”