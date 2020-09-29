Wastewater monitoring could indicate a rise in COVID-19 cases three to seven days before a spike, giving an early warning sign for communities.
The state has been monitoring wastewater at treatment plants in 36 cities for gene copies of the virus, said Rebecca Fugitt, assistant chief of the Bureau of Environmental Health and Radiation Protection at the Ohio Department of Health.
The state plans to add another 25 cities to the monitoring system within the next month, Fugitt said during a Sept. 29 press conference.
“We’re monitoring the viral gene copies that we’re seeing in the wastewater and we’re just starting to compare that with case data within communities so that we can confirm that we do in fact see this viral gene data as a leading indicator,” she said.
The sites are monitored on a biweekly basis. When an increase is seen, Fugitt said health officials in those communities are warned and popup testing or contact tracing can begin in those areas.
Annette Chambers-Smith, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, said the same monitoring system is being used in Ohio prisons.
“What we’re finding is there is a relationship between what’s going on in the prison and the wastewater,” she said. “The early warning aspect does appear to be happening for us.”
She added there isn’t enough data to say conclusively exactly how many days ahead the monitoring is but “it looks like 7 days and that’s precious time to plan.”
The monitoring system is being used as an early warning for the prisons and can help in decision makings like if inmates should eat together or if visiting should take place.
Chambers-Smith announced an executive order that will require staff to be tested when certain indicators like an increase of positive cases in staff and inmates or if wastewater indicators show there is a problem with COVID-19 in the prison. The order will take effect Oct. 6.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced what he called the first major overhaul of Ohio’s Medicaid in 15 years.
Starting tomorrow, a new application will open for businesses interested in providing managed care plans for children and adults within the Medicaid program. This will not change coverage or access to care to people already covered by Medicaid.
The Department of Medicaid will also issue a second managed care application later this fall to specifically serve children who have complex behavioral health needs.
The program will be called Ohio RISE and will built up evidence-based care coordination and behavioral health programs throughout the state, ensuring access for more children.
When asked about the Tuesday debate, DeWine said he is confident U.S. President Donald Trump will win the state.
“I think he’s going to win this time in Ohio. I think it’ll be close but I think he will win,” he said.
Ohio has 152,907 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,783 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Sept. 29.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,105 from Sept. 28.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 3,132,735. The new daily percent positive cases 2.9%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 2.9%, according to data from Sept. 27.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40.
The ODH reported 37 new deaths Sept. 28. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 15,413 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,274 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 131,708 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 17,603 of the cases, 2,588 hospitalizations and 657 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.