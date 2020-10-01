Millions of Ohioans are still susceptible to the coronavirus, according to a new study released from The Ohio State University and the Ohio Department of Health.
Abigail Norris Turner, an infectious diseases epidemiologist and associate professor at Ohio State University, presented the data gathered from 727 Ohio adults who participated in the research during an Oct. 1 press conference.
According to the study, which collected blood samples from participants, 0.9% of the participants had active COVID-19 infections and 1.5% had antibodies for the virus.
Norris Turner said antibodies are likely to show up for about three months after infection. Because of this, the antibodies cannot indicate who has been infected since the beginning of the pandemic. The study was conducted in June and gives a maximum look back to April.
“The prevalence of COVID in adults is relativity low and has remained relatively low,” she said. “The flip side is that many more people are still susceptible to infection.”
Eleven counties are listed at “red” Level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which is more than any point in September.
“Red” Level 3 is the second highest level on the advisory system and indicates a very high exposure and spread.
Counties that were raised to the “red” level in the past week are Clermont, Hamilton, Muskingum and Richland. Richland County has also been marked on the watch list as it is nearing “purple” Level 4, the highest level on the map.
Counties that remained at the “red” level are Ashland, Butler, Mercer, Montgomery, Pike, Putnam and Scioto.
Ohio has 155,314 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,817 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 1.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,327 from Sept. 30.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 3,231,321. The new daily percent positive cases 4.0%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 3.1%, according to data from Sept. 29.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40.
The ODH reported 13 new deaths Oct. 1. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 15,606 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,297 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 134,216 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 17,704 of the cases, 2,600 hospitalizations and 658 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.