Ohio has had 158,907 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,925 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 4.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,495 from Oct. 3.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, his wife Fran, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted all were tested for the coronavirus on Oct. 2, after President Donald Trump announced early that day that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. DeWine announced that night all three of the Ohioans tested negative.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 3,347,530. The new daily percent positive cases 3.0%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 3.2%, according to data from Oct. 2.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40.
The ODH reported zero new deaths Oct. 4. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 15,767 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,320 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
Hospitalizations are beginning to rise, DeWine said, imploring Ohioans to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
The ODH reports 137,038 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for of the cases, 2,608 hospitalizations and 665 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.