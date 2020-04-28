After announcing plans to reopen Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine stepped back on a decision to mandate retail customers to wear masks as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Instead, wearing masks will be a recommendation.
The decision came after Ohioans made calls to DeWine to express their dissatisfaction of the mandate.
“I've heard you and we're not going to mandate this,” DeWine said during an April 28 press conference. “We're going to leave it up to the individual customer."
The decision to make the mandate came from business owners’ concerns to keep their employees safe. While customers may not be mandated to wear a mask, business owners can require them to wear masks.
“Just because it’s not mandated, does not mean it’s not a best practice,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.
DeWine also announced the formation of two new citizens groups. One will look at restaurants and plan how those businesses can reopen and what safety precautions can be put in place. The other is geared toward barbershops and salons.
As more is learned about the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control has added new symptoms to its list, Acton said. Those include repeated chills and shaking without a fever, muscle pain, sore throat and loss of taste and smell. Those are in addition to previously listed symptoms like cough, fever and shortness of breath.
Acton reminded people not to be afraid to go to hospitals amid the pandemic. She said hospitals handling COVID-19 patients are handling them in a specific area of the hospital.
“Our hospitals are very safe places to be,” she said. “I don’t want people to get sick from anything else.”
Wellness visits for children should also be continued. Canceling those visits could increase a child’s risk for measles, whooping cough or other life-threatening illnesses.
On an unprecedented primary election day for Ohio, Secretary of State Frank LaRose had a message for Ohioans: “Get your absentee ballots submitted.”
Since the primary election was delayed March 16 after Dr. Amy Acton, director of Ohio Department of Health, signed an emergency health order, 1.9 million requests have been made for absentee ballots, LaRose said.
Of those requests, about 1.5 million have been returned with more on the way. About 17,000 ballots are on their way to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections and another 10,000 to Hamilton County Board of Elections, LaRose said.
“We’re hearing numbers like that all over the state,” he said.
All 88 counties have a secure drop box Ohioans can use to drop off their ballots until 7:30 p.m. April 28.
Ohio has 16,769 total cases of COVID-19 and 799 deaths, the ODH reported April 28.
Because Ohio currently has the capacity to test only the sickest individuals and those working on the front lines of the pandemic, the total number of cases is certainly higher, state officials say.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 122,706.
The ODH reports 3,340 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,004 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 106 years old, with a median age of 51.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 1,984 of the cases, 547 hospitalizations and 109 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.