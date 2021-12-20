Fuchs Mizrachi’s Stark High School is operating remotely this week after 16 students tested positive for COVID-19 following a school retreat. The students had all tested negative twice before the retreat.
Head of School Rabbi Avery Joel announced the decision to close the Beachwood Jewish day school in a Dec. 19 email to parents.
“Though we tested every student twice leading up to retreat (including the day of), which yielded all negative results, several students tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the weekend,” he wrote. “This morning, and again after returning home today, we learned of more students who tested positive. As it stands now, a total of 16 high school students have tested positive for COVID-19. Nurse Krissa will follow up with those families tomorrow.
“Each case is being handled in communication with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and in line with the CDC guidelines. But we are also concerned with bringing the high school students back into the building before we know the extent of the spread. As a result, the high school will be remote for this week. We will see how things progress, but we hope to bring them back into the building next Monday, Dec. 27.”
Joel said only the high school would remain remote, with all other divisions holding in-person classes.
While high school athletics are canceled, other divisions’ activities will continue.
“If anyone wants to keep their children in another division home from school, please reach out to the appropriate division head,” he wrote. “Anyone (in any division) who demonstrates COVID-19 symptoms should not come to school, and should contact their physician about next steps. Please notify the school immediately if one of your children tests positive for COVID-19.
Joel said the school will revisit its COVID-9 policies with its medical advisory committee and develop an updated plan for the start of second semester.
“This continues to be a challenging time,” Joel wrote. “Positivity rates in Cuyahoga County (like in many other places) have never been higher. We will continue to partner with the board of health and the medical advisory committee to do all we can in dealing with COVID-19. Thank you for your understanding and partnership.”