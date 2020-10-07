Ohio has had 162,723 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,970 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 7.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,424 from Oct. 6.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 3,449,427. The new daily percent positive cases 3.7%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 3.3%, according to data from Oct. 5.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40.
The ODH reported 23 new deaths Oct. 7. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 16,091 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,384 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 139,831 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 18,107 of the cases, 2,625 hospitalizations and 665 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.