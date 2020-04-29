The largest, one-time distribution of personal protective equipment in Ohio was made with the shipment of 4.1 million pieces of PPE.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement during an April 29 COVID-19 press conference. He said the shipment consisted of 500,000 million N95 masks, 850,000 face shields, 750,000 surgical masks and 2 million non-medical gloves, which have been sent to hospitals, first responders, jails and congregant living facilities.
DeWine said the state is buying PPE when available in the marketplace. When it can’t be found in the marketplace, the state is turning to Ohio companies that can make it.
“We’ve had good success with companies in Ohio making PPE,” he said. “Their response has strengthened our ability to protect our protectors.”
DeWine also announced the state will distribute $16 million in grants from the federal government for local law enforcement and courts.
The money can be used to for cleaning supplies, PPE, new technology for virtual court hearings, overtime, alternative housing and supplies for COVD-19 monitoring and testing. The grant can apply for up to 12 months of funding and no match is required.
A deadline has not been set for funding requests, though DeWine recommended agencies apply as soon as possible as money may run out.
“The money is fairly flexible, and we encourage different agencies to apply for it,” he said.
As the school year comes to a close, DeWine issued guidelines for graduations including hosting virtual graduations, drive-in ceremonies where a student can drive to designated location to get their diploma or an event of 10 people or less that remain socially distant.
The 612 school districts in Ohio are expected to work with the appropriate health board to set a safe plan.
Following a mandate ordering customers to wear masks and then a reversal of the mandate earlier in the week, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted clarified the requirements for face coverings.
He said face coverings are required while on the job with exceptions for employers and employees when: laws or regulation prohibit it; it’s against best practices; not advisable for health reasons; violates the company’s safety policy; an employee is sitting along in an in-closed work space; there is a practical reason a face covering can’t be worn such as in extreme heat.
If a business or employee believes they qualify for an exception, they must provide a written request, Husted said.
While not mandated by the state, Husted recommended customers wear masks.
“We want you to comply not because it’s a government mandate, but because you care about each other,” Husted said. “It’s a practical matter. The faster we get through this, the faster we get on to phase 2 and phase 3.”
Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health director, echoed Husted’s recommendation, saying the more people wear masks, the “sooner we can get out of it and the more people that will live with us to be at that next thanksgiving and graduation.”
When asked the state is not reporting recovery data, Acton said she is trying to get that data, but issues have come up. She said the definition of a recovered patient has not been defined and mildly ill people have not been tested.
DeWine passed on information from the Social Security Administration regarding payments. Those who have supplemental security income will receive their $1,200 economic income payment from the IRS automatically. But if someone gets SSI but has not filed a tax return and has an eligible child, they must act now to receive $500 per child.
Ohio has 17,303 total cases of COVID-19 and 937 deaths, the ODH reported April 29.
Because Ohio currently has the capacity to test only the sickest individuals and those working on the front lines of the pandemic, the total number of cases is certainly higher, state officials say.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 128,206.
The ODH reports 3,421 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,014 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 106 years old, with a median age of 51.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 2,030 of the cases, 552 hospitalizations and 110 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.