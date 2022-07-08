The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Youth Leadership Division held its Summer Soiree 2022 June 30 at Pins Mechanical Co. in Cleveland with over 175 attendees.
Those in attendance had the chance to socialize while enjoying free games, kosher snacks and drinks.
For Elianna Miller, who moved to Cleveland a month ago and attended the event with Rachel Rabenn, the Summer Soiree was a chance to meet new people.
“I’ve already met a decent amount of people and I just moved here, so it’s making it easier to build a community here,” Miller told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The summer kickoff event last year was held at Mayfield Road Drive-In Theatre in Munson Township due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this was the first year the event returned to its social atmosphere.
“The attraction of this event is people can be together again where they haven’t been for so long,” Ryan Levine, YLD board chair, told the CJN.
Pins Mechanical Co. in Cleveland opened its doors earlier this year in March and offers the perfect venue for a social event.
“It’s a great new location downtown and I think people are excited to be here and excited to be in person,” Ava Fagin, co-chair of the Summer Soiree with Roee Perry and Jason Brown, told the CJN.