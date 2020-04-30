In the last few weeks, Ohio has delivered more than 1.1 million pieces of personal protective equipment to the state's prison system to help keep staff and inmates safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal is to keep a 90-day supply of PPE, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during his April 30 press conference.
Annette Chambers-Smith, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, was the health authority for the department during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, and she helped create a pandemic plan then.
Eleven years later, ODRC has updated and is practicing the plan.
"We were able to keep COVID out of the prisons until the surge in the free world happened," Chambers-Smith said.
She said the prisons have been making adjustments and changes since February to make the facilities safer.
"There's literally no part of the prison system that hasn't been touched by what we're doing to try to deal with this pandemic," Chambers-Smith said.
The state prisons system has continued to update its plan as the CDC has updated its guidelines concerning COVID-19.
Chambers-Smith said Ohio was the first state to do mass testing in the prison system and has tested every inmate at facilities in Franklin County, Marion County and Pickaway County. By May 1, she said, every staff member at those three facilities who has wanted to be tested will have been tested.
Mass testing was conducted at those facilities because of the vulnerability of the populations, Chambers-Smith said. Marion has a high number of older inmates; Franklin is a medical facility; and Pickaway has a dialysis unit and long-term care facility.
The mass testing "was a critical step because we learned so much from that," said Dr. Michael Para, an infectious disease physician with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
The testing allowed health officials to find asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus, Para said.
• Ohio's stay-at-home order was set to expire at midnight May 1, but DeWine said it will be extended.
"The social distancing is really the key to just about everything," DeWine said. Keeping distance from each other "is what we need to continue to do as we get back to work."
On April 27, DeWine outlined his plan for reopening Ohio:
- On May 1, all health operations or procedures that can be done that do not require an overnight stay in a hospital will be able to move forward. Dentists and veterinarians can reopen. No medical facility should open if it does not have the right PPE, DeWine said.
- On May 4, manufacturing, distribution and construction will be able to resume business. General offices can resume operation, but the governor recommended working remotely if possible.
- On May 12, consumer, retail and services will be able to open. Retail customers will not be mandated to wear masks, but business owners may require it.
DeWine said April 30 the state is trying to phase openings in to protect the public. Businesses that are planning to open ahead of what the state has outlined are making a mistake, he said.
• Ohio has 18,027 total cases of COVID-19 and 975 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 30.
For Ohio's population size, the infection and death rate are relatively low, ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton said, which means that the actions Ohioans have taken are working to prevent the spread of the virus.
"But it still hurts to see each and every one of these," Acton said.
Because Ohio currently has the capacity to test only the sickest individuals and those working on the front lines of the pandemic, the total number of cases is certainly higher, state officials say.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 133,148.
The ODH reports 3,533 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,035 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 106 years old, with a median age of 51.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 2,126 of the cases, 567 hospitalizations and 112 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.