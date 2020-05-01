In the newest order, called stay safe Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said retailers will be allowed to run products to customer’s vehicles parked outside as of May 1.
Retailers will also be able to schedule appointments and starting May 12, customers will be allowed inside.
DeWine said he’s assembled groups for restaurants, libraries, travel and tourism, adult and youth sports, gyms, theater and arts, outdoor recreation, professional sports and childcare to study how to reopen safely. The groups will then create a guideline of best practices for their respective industry.
“When you go out, you know that the best practices are being followed,” DeWine said, noting the guidelines will offer a comfort to customers venturing into businesses.
More information about when restaurants and hair salons can fully reopen should be available next week.
As business restart, DeWine stressed Ohioans will still need to practice social distancing, wear face masks and take other preventative measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
The stay at home order name was changed to stay safe Ohio, DeWine explained, to signal a new phase in the state’s battle against COVID-19.
DeWine noted the date of the order expires May 29 but as things progress, some moves will supersede parts of the new order.
“This is not going to last forever,” DeWine said.
Despite the reopening of the economy, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the safest place for people is at home.
“When they go out, particularly under the new opportunities made available in the order, we want to make sure that they have the best knowledge possible and the best standards … to help people stay safe,” he said.
When asked to respond to the criticism Dr. Amy Acton, the Ohio Department of Health director has received for the orders she signed, DeWine said “the buck stops with me.”
“I would remind everyone that every member of the cabinet I appointed and I’m responsive for every member of the cabinet,” he said. “For those who want to write something about Dr. Acton or any member of my cabinet, come to me.”
He added, “Don’t call them her orders, call them my orders.”
Acton said she tries to get the best information she can to help the administration make decisions. She said the one thing that stands out about the administration is its ability to listen.
“We listen, we hear you,” she said. “I think what we heard today is when we stick together, I feel that we’re figuring that sweet, sweet spot that helps propel us forward together. It’s not an easy road, it’s asking more of us, but we are moving forward.”
The governor’s office has been in touch with the White House about President Donald Trump possibly visiting Ohio. DeWine said he was unaware if there would be a rally and did not provide additional details.
Ohio has 18,743 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,002 deaths, the ODH reported May 1.
Because Ohio currently has the capacity to test only the sickest individuals and those working on the front lines of the pandemic, the total number of cases is certainly higher, state officials say.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 133,148.
The ODH reports 3,533 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,035 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 106 years old, with a median age of 51.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 2,217 of the cases, 579 hospitalizations and 115 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.