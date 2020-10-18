Ohio has had 181,787 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,067 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 18.
The increase of 1,562 cases reported comes after a new record of 2,234 cases reported on Oct. 17 – the fourth straight day that over 2,000 cases were newly reported. Three of those four days broke a previous record high number of new cases reported.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 3,890,107. The new daily percent positive cases 4.9%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.7%, according to data from Oct. 16.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40.
The ODH reported zero new deaths Oct. 18. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 17,061 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,547 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 150,167 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 19,212 of the cases, 2,673 hospitalizations and 671 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.