Ohio has had 183,624 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,075 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 19.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,837 from Oct. 18.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 3,930,940. The new daily percent positive cases 4.9%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.8%, according to data from Oct. 17.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported eight new deaths Oct. 19. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 17,172 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,561 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 151,037 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 19,345 of the cases, 2,680 hospitalizations and 674 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.