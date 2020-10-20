As the coronavirus continues to spread across the state, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state’s ability to keep children in school depends on how well residents can stop the spread of the virus.
“We truly do control the spread in the community and the spread in the community really is what determines what is going on in our schools,” he said during an Oct. 20 press conference.
In the past two weeks, at least 16 school districts have scaled back to hybrid or remote learning. More than 50 Ohio school districts are fully online with more than 300,000 students unable to attend in-person classes.
“We can change this,” DeWine said. “We can turn this heat down and we can get back to a simmer of this virus instead of the flame that’s starting to come up. Because that flame is a direct threat to keeping our kids out of school.”
While some children can learn through virtual classes, DeWine noted not all children have the same success.
“We owe it to our children, we owe it to their future, we owe it to our state’s future, to fight back against this virus, to not accept this as something that has to be. It doesn’t have to be this way,” DeWine said.
The Ohio High School Athletics Association had hired observers at the beginning of the fall season to evaluate and educate schools on how well they are staying safe, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.
Husted said that the observers will watch a match and then report back to the school. The observers have issued failing grades but Husted said that did not mean the school did not attempt to meet guidelines. He noted many schools reacted well to the reports they were given.
Husted said many of the failing marks came from the student athletes who would congregate to celebrate.
The spread is “everywhere,” DeWine said adding 69 out of Ohio’s 88 counties are deemed high incident, meaning there is a case rate of 100 cases per 100,000 population in the past two weeks.
The Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation’s board of directors approved a second dividend for public and private employers as financial support during the pandemic.
The checks, totaling around $1.3 billion, will be mailed to employers beginning this week. The checks will not be directly deposited into any bank accounts.
DeWine said the state is also working on creating a program to use CARES Act funding to help Ohio residents who are struggling to with rent, mortgages and water and utility bills. The state is also doing the same to help small businesses.
The state’s vaccine plan was submitted to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The plan provides a framework of how decision will be made when there is more known about the vaccine.
The Ohio Department of Health will be launching a new registration tool for health care providers who would like to eventually administer the vaccine.
DeWine announced the launch of the state’s long-term care facility dashboard. The tool can be used to show what types of visits are allowed and when they are permitted.
The Ohio Department of Health amended a directive to require all labs to starts sharing positive, negative, inconclusive and invalid COVID-19 test results with the ODH.
DeWine said this information will help provide positivity rates by county by the second week in November. This has been a work in progress as ODH had to develop a technology solution to allow their systems to receive negative test results.
Ohio has had 185,639 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,083 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 20.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,015 from Oct. 19.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 3,968,634. The new daily percent positive cases 4.9%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.9%, according to data from Oct. 18.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported eight new deaths Oct. 20. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 17,388 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,597 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 152,460 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 19,436 of the cases, 2,694 hospitalizations and 675 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.