As Ohio’s manufacturers ramp up and retool to protect frontline workers with personal protective equipment, Gov. Mike DeWine highlighted the work of Cleveland-based MAGNET for a project to produce 750,000 to 1 million face shields in five weeks.
“I’m pleased to report that through the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance, 19 manufacturers have partnered with three hospital groups to begin large-scale production of face shields. With the specifications from our hospital partners, the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, MAGNET, developed the prototype,” DeWine said.
Nine days after DeWine announced the creation of the Manufacturing Alliance to Fight COVID-19, the project came together.
Beachwood resident Ethan Karp, a member of the Cleveland Jewish News 12 Under 36 class of 2019, is CEO and president of MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network.
“MAGNET is the technical lead on this, which basically means that we are talking to the manufacturers, helping them retool, helping them repurpose,” Karp told the CJN. “We took something that would take 10 months and crammed it into 10 days’ worth of development – truly that fast,”
He said those involved worked nights and over the weekend to develop the prototype and shift their plants.
“And they’re hand delivering each step of the way what the next step of the process needs to be happening, because we know that this is life or death of whether we get these products or not,” he said.
Karp said he was working on prototypes for face shields with Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals when DeWine announced plans for the manufacturing alliance.
“We had to quickly figure out with the clinicians what shape and size would work,” he said. “So we found an open source design that people were 3D printing and then we modified it with specifics that the clinicians wanted, and that would make it able it to be injection molded rather than just 3D printed.”
While 3D printing is particularly useful for making prototypes, “We needed to be able to make one every 10, 20 seconds, and that’s what you have to get (by) an injection mold. The issue with injection molding is that it often takes six to 12 weeks to make the injection mold – and that’s what we fast-tracked into days.”
Some of the molds were created on 3D metal printers, a fast process.
Of the rest, he said, “They pulled out all the stops. They had the talent here. Often, it’s something you send away for and it takes a really long time to get it back. These folks are just putting in the overtime, extra shifts because again they know it’s life and death.”
Karp said MAGNET also assisted Cleveland Whiskey in Cleveland to switch production from bourbon to hand sanitizer as well.
“And we’ve continued to expand that by helping connect others to things, like bottles.” Karp said. “People have the alcohol, but they can’t get the bottles made. In fact, you can buy the alcohol-based hand sanitizer, but you can’t find the bottles.”
MAGNET has also been working with Roe Dental Laboratory in Independence to secure 40 machines so that company can produce 20,000 nasal swabs a day by a 3D printing process.
“If we run out, we’ll be able to serve the entirety of Ohio with this 3D printed version,” Karp said.
At the April 9 press conference, DeWine spoke of the benefits of the face shields.
“We’re particularly excited our team is making the kind of face shields that can be sterilized at the hospitals and reused,” DeWine said. “These are companies that normally make products ranging from toys to engine parts. ... Our partners at JobsOhio helped secure the raw materials that were needed. ... Once assembled, they will be delivered to the Ohio Department of Health. They’ll be inventoried and then they will go out and be distributed across the state of Ohio.
“The purpose is not for us to hold them. The purpose is to get ‘em out, and we intend to do that.”