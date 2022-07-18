Chagrin Falls resident Jami Morris raised more than $50,000 for lymphoma research at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland through a fundraising event July 11.
Hit Fore Hope, which included 70 participants and multiple donors at Beechmont Country Club in Orange, exceeded Morris’ fundraising goal by $40,000.
“It has been unreal,” Morris, a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I think I am over $52,000 raised for the first year. My goal was $12,000.”
Morris, a 19-year-old sophomore at Penn State University in State College, said she began thinking about the event when she was 15 years old after her mother, Dana Morris, was diagnosed with lymphoma. However, the COVID-19 pandemic came and she couldn’t do her fundraiser.
“My mom was going through cancer treatment and I’m thinking to myself, ‘What I can do to help other kids,” Morris said. “I don’t want other children to go through what me and my family have had to.”
She said that she began meeting with people at Beechmont as soon as possible to see how they could move forward with her idea, and they pointed her in the right direction. Morris then opened a bank account, sent out emails to the community and met with donors.
“At first, getting participants was challenging, but word of mouth really helped me,” she said.
Each Hit Fore Hope participant got to hit three drives, three chips and three putts and the participants with the most accumulated points in each skill level won.
Spencer Krantz won the men’s advanced division, Joel Adelman won the men’s intermediate division and Harley Kravitz won the men’s beginner division. Debby Horowitz won the women’s advanced division, Patty Hirsch won the women’s intermediate division and Gail Stein, the women’s beginner division.
The event also included a raffle and light refreshments, including muffins homemade by Morris.
“There’s a passion here for her to do good,” said Enid Rosenberg, an attendee at the event.
Rosenberg described golf as Morris’ “vehicle for change.”
Morris, who is a two-time Cleveland Jewish News High School Player of the Week, later renamed The Les Levine-CJN High School Player of the Week, has been golfing for more than seven years. She received a scholarship to play golf at Penn State.
“She’s done a phenomenal job and has coordinated this amazing event herself,” Jeanne Michael Kratus, development officer of institutional relations and development at University Hospitals, told the CJN. “I am very appreciative and blessed to be her contact at UH and help with all the logistics from the hospital’s point of view. University Hospital Seidman Cancer Center is a very grateful recipient of her hard work.”
Morris wants Hit Fore Hope to become an annual event and hopes to make it longer, increase the already “great turn out” and raise more money for lymphoma research. She organized and executed the event on her own, but she said her family, including her parents and siblings, have been behind her the entire way.
“I couldn’t have done anything without them,” Morris said about her family.
Marcia Wise, Morris’ neighbor, said, “We are all here for Jami and Dana. We are so proud.”
Morris is expected to graduate from Penn State in 2025 with her bachelor’s degree in business. She said her life’s goal is to present more events like this one. On campus, she participates with Chabad and Hillel, where she goes to Friday night dinners and services for High Holy Days.
When asked how she plans to spend the rest of her summer, Morris quickly responded, “Golfing and spending time with my family.”
Abigail Preiszig is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.