More than 2,100 people attended Senders Pediatrics’ second annual Family Kindness Festival April 30 in the Beachwood High School’s gymnasium, where attendees made their way around 54 tables of activities and information from local nonprofit organizations and students.
As a similar event was first held in 2019 and was re-imagined in 2022 following the COVID-19 pandemic as the Family Kindness Festival, Dr. Shelly Senders shared his excitement to host the festival once again and spread kindness.
“What’s really neat about this is in a world that seems so broken, where so many people are so upset and so angry, for one afternoon people can smile and celebrate all the kindness that really exists in our community,” Senders told the Cleveland Jewish News at the event. “All of the happiness, all of the people spreading good cheer, the people who are helping other people, helping underprivileged people and really doing it because they believe it is an important thing. When we have a world of people like that, somehow it makes it easier to be able to deal with all of the other trauma in our world.”
Children received passports that were stamped at some of the nonprofits’ tables to “explore the magic of kindness.” Activities included strolling magicians, a bounce house, face painting, balloon artists, Beachwood Academy Tai Shin Doh/Tai Shin Jitsu, a Wigs for Kids hair cut-a-thon, craft activities and a pop-up roller skating rink.
Families also could enjoy cold treats from ice cream trucks parked outside the high school.
Miriam, 6, Gabrielle and Avigayil Berger, 4, enjoy ice cream outside at the Family Kindness Festival.