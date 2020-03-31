In the last two weeks, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has handled twice as many people as it typically has on average in the entire unemployment compensation system in the past two years, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said during the March 31 press conference at the statehouse.
Husted said the system hasn't been able to plan for the surge caused by COVID-19 because the surge is now. JFS has been tasked with deploying a larger build-out of the system.
"They understand the sense of urgency that's involved here and they're deploying even more resources than they already had toward solving this problem," Husted said.
Benefits will be retroactive to the time of qualification, he said.
Husted also addressed some issues related to insurance. The state has ordered health insurers to pay for COVID-19 testing, whether individuals are in or out of network, and has asked insurance companies to be flexible for businesses and individuals who may have trouble making payments
That doesn't mean you don't have to pay your bills, Husted said, but Ohioans should work with insurers during the pandemic.
Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson signed a statewide order to maintain public water service during the COVID-19 state of emergency, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced during the press conference.
The order prevents a water system from shutting off someone's water service due to non-payment during the declared state of emergency, and requires a water system to reconnect service that was shut off dating back to Jan. 1. This is to ensure as many Ohioans as possible have safe water during the pandemic, DeWine said.
Water that has been shut off will be reconnected without any fees, but residents will need to call their utility to request the reconnection. Ohioans will need to continue paying their water bills going forward, DeWine said. The Ohio EPA will have more information on coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Among the other topics DeWine covered:
- JobsOhio is introducing a new strategic initiative to provide more economic development funds to areas of Ohio hardest hit by the economy. A $2 million growth fund loan to Appalachian Growth Capital will provide small business financing in the 32 Appalachian counties of eastern and southern Ohio.
- Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will be issuing an order to help the state track where ventilators are, so officials will be able to move them around if there is a shortage in part of the state. The order will apply to entities in the supply chain, from creation to end use, and will not apply to ventilators in an individual's possession for personal use.
- State agencies will be continuing to telework through at least May 1, and will look for additional remote work opportunities.
- DeWine congratulated and thanked Battelle and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus for developing a new diagnostic test for COVID-19 that should allow for quicker results and could help flatten the curve. The rapid diagnostic process will make a huge, huge difference, DeWine said. "This work will certainly save lives," he said.
Acton said hospitals are working on building up capacity, and Ohioans need to continue to work to minimize their exposure to others. Think about everything you do and whether it's an essential activity, she said. Minimizing your time at the store and distancing yourself from others is life-saving.
Acton shared a graphic that showed the exponential growth of infections. Without social distancing, one person would infect 2.5 people in five days; that would grow to 405 people after 30 days. With social distancing, however, one person would infect 1.25 people in five days, which would become only 15 people after 30 days.
.@DrAmyActon: What we are doing now will get us out of this faster and back to work faster. I feel confident that we are using the best modeling possible. All models agree that #SocialDistancing is essential. pic.twitter.com/ttFrvMGDqs— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 31, 2020
Ohio now has 2,199 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths, the ODH reported March 31. That's an increase of 266 confirmed cases and 16 deaths since March 30.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 527 of the confirmed cases, 129 hospitalizations and six deaths.
The ODH reports 585 individuals have been hospitalized not in the ICU, and 198 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 99 years old, with a median age of 53.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.