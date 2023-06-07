As over 2,200 runners and walkers descended on Beachwood Place June 4 in support of The Gathering Place’s 23rd annual Race for the Place, there wasn’t a cloud in the sky.
Held on National Cancer Survivors Day, The Gathering Place CEO Michele Seyranian told those assembled for the 5K and 1-mile walk/run that she couldn’t have asked for a better day to raise money to support the organization’s free cancer support services. A total of $385,000 was raised ahead of and at the event, but donations are still being accepted.
“I can’t believe looking out at this sea of purple, what an amazing morning,” Seyranian said, referencing the color of the official race shirts. “And thank God for this beautiful day. ... It is a privilege, once again, to be together to honor, to heal, to support anyone touched by cancer. Such an important part of our mission.”
Seyranian also held a moment of silence for those who have since passed away from cancer.
“So they may not be with us today, but they will always be in our hearts and minds,” Seyranian said. “We will always remember those we have loved.”
“I am, of course, beyond grateful just to be in the land of the living,” Wiggins said. “And also, just a little bit in awe to look around and see so many people here. To see the love, to see the support. Just to let everyone know that we may not know your individual story or struggle, but when you look around and see so many people, it brings tears to your eyes because you’re like, ‘My goodness, I am not alone in this battle. There are people that are here to support me.’”
Brett said, “We are not just survivors. We are warriors. ... I want you to look around for a second and know you’re never alone. Sometimes cancer feels like, ‘Man I’m in this alone.’ Look at today. That is the biggest message to take with you today. Together, we fight cancer. Together, we survive.”
Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns also delivered a proclamation naming June 4, 2023, The Gathering Place Day. The proclamation was accepted by the organization’s board president, Mike Toth. Berns also participated in the 5K.
Luke and Kevin Elliot after they completed the 1-mile together.
A Chevrolet van on loan from Chevrolet of Ottawa shows what the Sisterhood of the Traveling Wigs mobile wig salon could look like upon completion. The project is the brainchild of The Gathering Place CEO Michele Seyranian Seyranian, CJN Columnist Brett and WKYC anchor and reporter, Wiggins.
WKYC anchor and reporter Danielle Wiggins shouts out some cancer survivors on the stage, representative of survivors for less than a year, survivors of one to four years, survivors of five to nine years, survivors of 10 to 19 years and survivors of over 20 years.
The Gathering Place CEO Michele Seyranian with her daughter, Alique Topalian, who was diagnosed with leukemia at age 4. Seyranian became CEO in 2019, and a year-and-a-half later, Topalian was battling cancer again. She’s now cancer free again.
PHOTOS: The Gathering Place's 23rd annual Race for the Place
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Siblings Ann Marie and Joseph Lahora after they finished the 1-mile together.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Noam Polster is all smiles after finishing first in the 5K run.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
John Micklitsch, Brandon Huff, Gage Davis, Louis Preseren and Richie Lanzara. Davis placed second in the 5K run.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Rabbi Noah Leavitt of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue, from left, with Yakira, Lori and Caleb Hildebrand
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Matt and Lori Hildebrand
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss, Dan Herman, Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus and Bob Zelwin
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Race trophies wait to be handed out for the top three runners of each category.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Sofia Koons, who finished first overall in the women category, poses with her trophy.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The Gathering Place supporters wait to start the 1-mile course with the support of Disney princesses Snow White and Belle.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Runners set off to support The Gathering Place during its annual Race for the Place 5k and 1 Mile walk/run on June 4 at Beachwood Place in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Bob Votruba and Dan Clark support runners and walkers with a “Be An Awesome Human” sign.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The Gathering Place volunteer Maxine Karns, who has been at every race.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Ari Millers and Rochel Isaacs after they crossed the finish line after the 1-mile.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns, left, presents a proclamation designating June 4, 2023, as The Gathering Place Day to The Gathering Place board president Mike Toth.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Runners await the start of The Gathering Place’s Race for the Place 5k and 1 Mile walk/run June 4 at Beachwood Place in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The 5K is in full swing.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Danielle Wiggins, WKYC anchor and reporter, details her own cancer survival, while some of Northeast Ohio’s survivors look on from behind her on stage.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
CJN Columnist Regina Brett speaks about the last 25 years since her cancer diagnosis in February 1998. Brett is currently cancer free.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
WKYC anchor and reporter Danielle Wiggins, center, with her husband and two children, who came out to support her at The Gathering Place’s Race for the Place on June 4.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The Gathering Place CEO Michele Seyranian thanks attendees for their support, recalling her own experiences engaging with The Gathering Place during her daughter’s cancer journey.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The Gathering Place CEO Michele Seyranian and WKYC anchor and reporter Danielle Wiggins share a moment on stage.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
By the end of the race, walkers and runners who placed first, second and third in several categories were presented with butterfly trophies for their achievement. Noam Polster placed first in the men’s overall category and Sofia Koons placed first in the women’s overall category.
The Gathering Place was founded in 2000 by founding CEO Eileen Saffran. It has locations in Beachwood and Westlake.