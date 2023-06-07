DSC08815.JPG

Runners await the start of The Gathering Place’s Race for the Place 5k and 1 Mile walk/run June 4 at Beachwood Place in Beachwood.

As over 2,200 runners and walkers descended on Beachwood Place June 4 in support of The Gathering Place’s 23rd annual Race for the Place, there wasn’t a cloud in the sky.

Held on National Cancer Survivors Day, The Gathering Place CEO Michele Seyranian told those assembled for the 5K and 1-mile walk/run that she couldn’t have asked for a better day to raise money to support the organization’s free cancer support services. A total of $385,000 was raised ahead of and at the event, but donations are still being accepted.

“I can’t believe looking out at this sea of purple, what an amazing morning,” Seyranian said, referencing the color of the official race shirts. “And thank God for this beautiful day. ... It is a privilege, once again, to be together to honor, to heal, to support anyone touched by cancer. Such an important part of our mission.”

The Gathering Place CEO Michele Seyranian thanks attendees for their support, recalling her own experiences engaging with The Gathering Place during her daughter’s cancer journey.

Seyranian also held a moment of silence for those who have since passed away from cancer.

“So they may not be with us today, but they will always be in our hearts and minds,” Seyranian said. “We will always remember those we have loved.”

The pre-event ceremony also included remarks from WKYC anchor and reporter Danielle Wiggins and Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett. Both Wiggins and Brett are cancer survivors, with Wiggins celebrating her first canceraversary in March and Brett celebrating her 25th in February. Both women, along with the help of Seyranian, are working to create the Sisterhood of the Traveling Wigs mobile wig salon. Donations for this cause can be made at touchedbycancer.org/travelingwigsalon.

Danielle Wiggins, WKYC anchor and reporter, details her own cancer survival, while some of Northeast Ohio’s survivors look on from behind her on stage.

“I am, of course, beyond grateful just to be in the land of the living,” Wiggins said. “And also, just a little bit in awe to look around and see so many people here. To see the love, to see the support. Just to let everyone know that we may not know your individual story or struggle, but when you look around and see so many people, it brings tears to your eyes because you’re like, ‘My goodness, I am not alone in this battle. There are people that are here to support me.’”

Brett said, “We are not just survivors. We are warriors. ... I want you to look around for a second and know you’re never alone. Sometimes cancer feels like, ‘Man I’m in this alone.’ Look at today. That is the biggest message to take with you today. Together, we fight cancer. Together, we survive.”

CJN Columnist Regina Brett speaks about the last 25 years since her cancer diagnosis in February 1998. Brett is currently cancer free.

Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns also delivered a proclamation naming June 4, 2023, The Gathering Place Day. The proclamation was accepted by the organization’s board president, Mike Toth. Berns also participated in the 5K.

By the end of the race, walkers and runners who placed first, second and third in several categories were presented with butterfly trophies for their achievement. Noam Polster placed first in the men’s overall category and Sofia Koons placed first in the women’s overall category.

Noam Polster is all smiles after finishing first in the 5K run.
Sofia Koons, who finished first overall in the women category, poses with her trophy.

The Gathering Place was founded in 2000 by founding CEO Eileen Saffran. It has locations in Beachwood and Westlake.

