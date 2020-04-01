Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order to provide assistance to small businesses with mortgage and rent payments.
Lenders and landlords are asked to work with small businesses and suspend payments for at least 90 days, DeWine said April 1 at a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse.
Hundreds of businesses across the state have at least temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and thousands of Ohioans have become unemployed.
The goal of this executive order is to prevent foreclosures, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.
The federal government has stopped foreclosure on residential mortgages, he said, and Ohio's courts have the ability to suspend eviction. If an Ohioan is unable to pay rent, they will not be evicted, but then the owner of the property is not getting the money they need to pay their commercial loan. The executive order creates a 90-day pause, Husted said.
DeWine announced more help for Ohioans during the pandemic. Those receiving SNAP benefits can now shop for groceries online and use curbside pickup; EBT cards can be swiped from the car.
The change will help SNAP recipients who do not have childcare or who are at high risk because they will not need to go into the store, reducing the risk of community spread, DeWine said.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton also signed an order during the press conference, which will ensure COVID-19 test results are turned around faster.
The order will require non-testing hospitals – those that send specimens to a third party to be tested – to contract with hospitals that have the capacity to do the tests. The hospitals that currently have the capacity to test are Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth and University Hospitals in Cleveland, and Ohio State in Columbus. Additional hospitals may gain the capacity to do testing.
The state plans to begin rapid testing, possibly as soon as next week, DeWine said, utilizing freestanding emergency departments, urgent care centers, free-standing ambulatory surgery centers and hospital multi-use healthcare facilities that house a lab service.
DeWine also announced the establishment of the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance to Fight COVID-19, a collaborative public-private partnership.
The alliance will be coordinating efforts to provide health care workers and first responders with the Personal Protective Equipment needed to safely care for patients, DeWine said.
DeWine requested that all Ohio manufacturers visit repurposingproject.com to see what the state needs, so they can help provide them. The money will be there, DeWine said.
Ohio now has 2,547 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 1. That's an increase of 348 confirmed cases and 10 deaths since March 31.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 589 of the confirmed cases, 149 hospitalizations and nine deaths.
The ODH reports 679 individuals have been hospitalized not in the ICU, and 222 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 99 years old, with a median age of 53.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.