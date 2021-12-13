Health officials in Ohio say two cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state.
The Ohio Department of Health said the presence of the new variant was confirmed following genomic sequencing at the Ohio State University laboratory.
Officials said the two adult males in central Ohio who tested positive Dec. 7 had both received two COVID-19 vaccine doses but hadn't gotten a booster. Both had mild symptoms that didn't require hospitalization; neither had a history of international travel.
Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said officials had known that “it would only be a matter of time" until the variant was detected in Ohio, and he said people shouldn't lose sight of the fact that the earlier delta variant “continues to drive cases and hospitalizations very high."
“The hospitalizations in this Delta surge are largely being driven by unvaccinated Ohioans. Severe illness with COVID-19 is largely preventable thanks to vaccines,” he said.
Ohio has had 1,781,411 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 4,972 cases from Dec. 11 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 12.
ODH reported 8,072 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 11, for a total of 13,044 during the weekend.
The state's 21-day average is 6,597.
Ohio has an average of 718.5 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Dec. 9.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 27,371 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Dec. 7; the median age of those who have died is 78.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Dec. 12, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 18,581,628. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 13.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 15.6%, according to Dec. 10 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 90,116 cumulative hospitalizations, and 11,150 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 4,615 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Dec. 12 – 1,176 are in the ICU, 760 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,622,330 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 176,983 of the cases, 9,797 hospitalizations and 2,692 deaths.
A total of 6,864,544 Ohioans (58.73% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,320,612 Ohioans (54.07%) completed the vaccination process as of Dec. 12. A total of 2,114,301 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 69.14% (6,299,003) have started the vaccination process, and 64.34% (5,862,122) have completed it. A total of 2,111,709 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 67.01% (6,701,243) have started the vaccination process, and 62.28% (6,228,042) have completed it. A total of 2,114,122 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 62.41% (6,864,526) have started the vaccination process, and 57.47% (6,320,609) have completed it. A total of 2,114,301 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.