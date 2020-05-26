Two employees of Giant Eagle in Beachwood recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan said in an email to the CJN the last days of work for the pair were May 12 and May 14, respectively.
“The safety of our team members and guests remains our top priority,” Donovan said. “Like many retailers, Giant Eagle has received confirmation of individuals working in select stores testing positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than two months ago. In all of these instances, our focus is on ensuring that the affected team members are cared for and that others who may have come into close contact with the individuals are appropriately notified.”
Donovan said all stores, including the Beachwood location at 24010 Chagrin Blvd., will continue rigorous sanitization efforts.