After people protested in front of Dr. Amy Acton’s Bexley home over the weekend, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said protestors should demonstrate against him, not Acton.
“Demonstrate against me, that is certainly fair game. But to bother the family of Dr. Acton, I don’t think that’s fair game,” he said. “I’m the elected official, I’m the one who ran for office, I’m the one who makes the policy decisions.”
A “small group” of protestors who were upset with orders given by Acton gathered in front of her house May 2, according to a Twitter account. Neighbors reported several men walking up and down the street with assault weapons.
DeWine said members of the media are also “not fair game.”
“It’s not fair game to disrespect the news media. To be obnoxious to the news media, that is not fair games,” he said. “You should come after me. Don’t go after people who are exercising the First Amendment rights. They’re informing the public about what you’re saying… . To treat them with disrespect, to not observe social distancing with them, to be just obnoxious, I just find that very, very sad. So come after me. I’m fair game, they’re not.”
Restaurants reopening
The group creating protocols for restaurants to safely resume operations has completed its task. The protocol will be released in the next several days, DeWine said during the daily COVID-19 press conference on May 4.
“With the restaurant group, we have people who are involved in small diners all the way up to bigger chains,” he said.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said health officials and those in the restaurant industry appointed to the group have been working together to develop a safe protocol while making sure it’s practical for businesses.
Acton said the advice being given is to help people have the maximum freedoms back while keeping everyone safe.
“Every business that we are talking to and what we’re trying to do is come up with the very best practices so we can allow people the freedoms that we know they want so much, but do it in a safe way,” she said. “When we don’t wear this mask or we pretend the virus is not here and the virus spreads … people will panic.”
Testing
In regard to testing, DeWine said up to 22,000 people can be tested a day in about a week.
Acton said the month of May is going to be “big” for testing.
Ohio started off with completing 3,000 to 4,000 tests a day at the beginning of the pandemic and has since risen to a little over 6,000 tests per day.
“Ohio was slower to get the tests to begin with,” she said. “We’ve made tremendous progress.”
The goal is to have 150 people per 100,000 people to be tested. As of May 4, Acton said 1.3% of the state’s population has been tested.
Ohio Bureaus of Motor Vehicles
Husted said the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is working on a plan to reopen, which could occur sometime later in May.
An online portal is being created for people to sign into and wait in line. The system will avoid a large rush of people coming at the same time, Husted said.
Ohio's response
Husted also commended the early actions Ohio took in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ohio is in a better place,” he said adding Ohio is going to be on the early side of reopening than other states. Yet as the state moves forward, he said it’s up to Ohioans to continue to do the right thing.
“This policy counts on the fact that the people in Ohio will continue to do the right thing,” he said. “The only way we can keep that hospital trend on the decline … is for people to do what’s right.”
As businesses reopen, DeWine urged Ohioans to continue social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and other practices to stay safe while returning back to public areas.
Ohio has 20,474 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,056 deaths, the ODH reported May 4.
Because Ohio currently has the capacity to test only the sickest individuals and those working on the front lines of the pandemic, the total number of cases is certainly higher, state officials say.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 154,290.
The ODH reports 3,809 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,090 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 106 years old, with a median age of 51.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 2,398 of the cases, 611 hospitalizations and 121 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.