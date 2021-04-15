The Wexner Foundation announced three new cohorts of the Wexner Heritage Program with volunteer leaders from Cleveland, New England and Portland, Ore., in a news release and on its Facebook page April 13.
Members in Cleveland are Robert Fishman, Rachel Immerman Glickman, Michelle Hirsch, Michael Hoenig, Gayle Horwitz, Shoshana Dessler Jacobs, Gabrielle Jerusalem, Ethan Karp, Hallie Kogelschatz, Justin Lappen, Mariely Luengo, Yoel Mayerfeld, Lisa Mayers, Leon Mendlowitz, Jared Miller, Cameron Orlean, Erika Rudin-Luria, Rachel Rothner Stark, Erica Starrfield and Richard Uria.
In Cleveland, the two-year program is supported by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood and other local donors.
Twenty volunteers from each community were selected through a competitive process. Using the cohort-based learning of The Wexner Foundation programs, members will be exposed to different approaches to leadership and tools for addressing pressing issues in the Jewish community, while deepening their understanding of Jewish texts, history and values.
Members will also be integrated into The Wexner Foundation’s network of more than 3,000 professional and volunteer leaders in North America and Israel.
Karp is also a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.