The Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District was selected as a site to receive and provide 200,000 pounds of fresh produce for the community throughout June.
Romona Brazile, Cuyahoga County Board of Health's director of prevention and wellness, announced during a May 29 CCBH press briefing that the program was made possible by Perfect Pact, a produce wholesaler and refrigerated transporter, due to a grant from the USDA Farmers to Families program.
Two thousand 20-pound boxes of fresh produce will be distributed for free to community members every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through June at Heights High School.
The high school is located at 13263 Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights.
"No documentation or paperwork is needed," Brazile said.
People can drive up and boxes will be put into their cars' trunks. Accommodations can be made for people who walk or ride up on bikes.
The program started May 28.