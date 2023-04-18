DSC_0025.JPG

About 16 volunteers stop by the Cleveland Chesed Center April 16 to stock shelves for Good Deeds Day.

 CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes

Over 200 volunteers spent Good Deeds Day, a global day of volunteerism, out in the community performing mitzvot and helping others throughout Jewish Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland communities.

PHOTOS: 200 volunteers help Federation perform good deeds

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland organized 11 volunteer opportunities throughout the community April 16 to help the Cleveland Chesed Center, Goods Bank NEO, Kids’ Book Bank, Medworks, Menorah Park, PJ Library, Rescue Village, Ronald McDonald House, Rust Belt Riders and the Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland’s Horvitz YouthAbility program.

