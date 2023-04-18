PHOTOS: 200 volunteers help Federation perform good deeds
Spencer Wasinow stocks cereal at the Cleveland Chesed Center in Cleveland Heights.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Izzy, from left, and Shai Golan with their mother, Michelle Golan, pack coats to make room for summer apparel at the Cleveland Chesed Center in Cleveland Heights.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Cynthia Freedman hangs up clothes at the Cleveland Chesed Center in Cleveland Heights.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Children pick up donations for Rescue Village in Russell Township.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Rayna Freiman, 10, ties a balloon to a bench at Rescue Village.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Emily Hoffman helps Ryan Weingart, 8, tie a balloon to a stuffed lion’s paw.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Hallie Levin, 10, hangs up streamers at Rescue Village.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland’s Horvitz YouthAbility program and volunteers put down chips to mark the trail in the Cleveland Metroparks South Chagrin Reservation.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Jamie Peltz lays rocks to cross a creek.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Cleveland Metroparks officer Sherman Whaley stopped by to visit the volunteers in South Chagrin Reservation.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Michael Moskowitz, from left, Hannah Markowitz, Theresa Markowitz, Tonya Hills, Sean Hills and Lee Markowitz clear the trail of invasive species.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
About 16 volunteers stop by the Cleveland Chesed Center April 16 to stock shelves for Good Deeds Day.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland organized 11 volunteer opportunities throughout the community April 16 to help the Cleveland Chesed Center, Goods Bank NEO, Kids’ Book Bank, Medworks, Menorah Park, PJ Library, Rescue Village, Ronald McDonald House, Rust Belt Riders and the Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland’s Horvitz YouthAbility program.