The number of hospitalization cases due to the coronavirus is increasing at a steeper rate than the state has ever seen before, said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
All areas of the state are seeing increases in the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals, in intensive care units and on ventilators. As of Oct. 27, 1,456 people are in the hospital due to the virus with 418 in the ICU and 225 on ventilators. While the hospitals are not yet overflowing, DeWine said the trend is not going in a good direction.
“We’ve likely not reached the top,” DeWine said. “We have no indication we’ve plateaued out at all.”
He went on to add that the coronavirus positive ICU utilization has doubled from the beginning of October, noting that it is “very concerning.”
Currently, 82 of Ohio’s 88 counties are now classified as high incident spread counties, meaning there is more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.
The governor repeated a call to follow safety measures such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently.
He went on to asked Ohioans to reconsider hosting or attending gatherings of any size, including gatherings with friends and extended family.
“Think about cancelling events,” he said. “Certainly, don’t go to Halloween parties.”
Businesses can also help by allowing employees to work from home when possible and urging employees to take precautions when outside of the office. Retail establishments can also help by requiring customers to wear masks.
DeWine also called for county leaders to redouble their efforts in slowing the spread. He said he will start meeting with county leaders – starting with those on the watch list and followed by counties with the highest incident rate – to determine how the state can help. Clark, Cuyahoga and Hamilton counties are currently on the watch list.
“Each community really needs to reassess what it is doing and what it can do in its future,” he said. “We are at a critical stage.”
Ohio has had 202,740 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,239 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 27.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,509 from Oct. 26.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 4,270,933. The new daily percent positive cases 6.2%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 5.7%, according to data from Oct. 25. The seven-day moving average of positive cases has been increasing since hitting a low of 2.7% on Sept. 23 and 24.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 22 new deaths Oct. 26. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 18,433 cumulative hospitalizations, and 3,771 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 161,704 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 20,582 of the cases, 2,764 hospitalizations and 686 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.