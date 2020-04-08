The Cleveland Foundation announced Eric Foner, Ilya Kaminsky, Charles King and Namwali Serpell as the winners of the 85th annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards March 30.
The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards is the only national juried prize for literature that confronts racism and explores diversity, according to the Cleveland Foundation.
Foner will receive the lifetime achievement award. He is the DeWitt Clinton Professor Emeritus of History at Columbia University in New York City and the second person to lead all three major professional organizations in his field: the Organization of American Historians, the American Historical Association and the Society of American Historians. His 2010 book “The Fiery Trial: Abraham Lincoln and American Slavery,” won a Pulitzer Prize, the Bancroft Prize and the Lincoln Prize.
Ilya Kaminsky, a poet, editor and translator, will receive the poetry award for his 2019 poetry book “The Deaf Republic.” Born in Odessa in 1977, Kaminsky’s mumps were misdiagnosed as a cold by a doctor, a mistake that left him hard-of-hearing. Amid rising anti-Semitism, his family got political asylum from the United States in 1993. The “Deaf Republic,” which includes pictograms of sign language words, became a finalist for the National Book Award.
Charles King will receive the nonfiction award for “Gods of the Upper Air” (2019). He is the author of seven nonfiction books, including “Odessa,” which won the National Jewish Book Award in 2011. King is a professor of international affairs and government relations at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., focusing on nationalism, ethnic politics, the transition from authoritarianism and the relationship between history and the social sciences.
Namwali Serpell will receive the fiction award for “The Old Drift.” The literary critic and fiction writer is a professor of English at the University of California, Berkeley. Born in the Zambian capital Lukasa in 1980, the author wrote the opening of “The Old Drift” as a senior at Yale University.
“The new Anisfield-Wolf winners bring us fresh insights on race and diversity,” said Henry Louis Gates Jr. who chairs the jury, in a news release. “This year, we honor a brilliant, breakout novel that centers Zambia, a book of political poetry 15 years in the making and a riveting history documenting a revolution in Western thought. All is capped by the lifetime achievement of Eric Foner, who has remade our understanding of the Civil War and especially its aftermath.”
Gates directs the Hutchins Center for African and African-American Research at Harvard University, where he is also the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor. He selects winners annually with poet Rita Dove, novelist Joyce Carol Oates, psychologist Steven Pinker and historian Simon Schama.
The Anisfield-Wolf winners will be honored Oct. 1 at the Connor Palace Theatre in Cleveland. It will be hosted by the Cleveland Foundation and emceed by Gates.
The awards ceremony will be part of the fifth annual Cleveland Book Week, planned for Sept. 27 to Oct. 4.