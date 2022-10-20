With the release of its 2022 Hanukkah Forever Stamp, the U.S. Postal Service held a first-day-of-issue ceremony at Temple Emanu El in Orange with a crowd of 200 people.
Since 1996, the postal service has issued 15 Hanukkah stamps, most of which have been unveiled at the American Stamp Dealers Association show in New York City, but began holding the ceremony at synagogues in 2016, making Temple Emanu El the third Jewish congregation and the first in Ohio to host.
“We are proud that in selecting Temple Emanu El, U.S. Postal Service recognized our congregation’s longstanding passion for social justice, which is deeply embedded in our traditions,” said Temple Emanu El president Susan Krantz, who was the master of ceremonies.
She said jokingly that upon receiving an email from the USPS asking to host the event at the Temple, it was hard to believe and spent several hours making sure it was not a scam before realizing “Temple Emanu El was really going to be part of something incredibly special.”
Kantz was joined by Rabbi Matt Cohen and congregant Darcy Hershey from Temple Emanu El, along with Mayor Kathy Mulcahy of Orange, Lori Dym, USPS managing counsel for procurement and property law, and, Jeanette Kuvin Oren, the stamp artist.
Temple Emanu El preschoolers took part in the ceremony by creating a video as they danced to Chanukah songs and added to the sticker project which when finished will reveal a picture of the stamp.
Not only was the temple honored to be selected to hold the ceremony, but also Orange to be recognized by the U.S. Postal Office.
“As mayor of Orange Village, which is home to a significantly large Jewish population, I’m delighted that our community partners since 2008, Temple Emanu El, has been chosen to introduce the latest kind of Forever Stamps,” Mulcahy said. “United States Post Office circulation of the Hanukkah stamp promotes unity through awareness of Jewish tradition and values with our entire nation and world.”
Cohen shared the history of Chanukah and why it is celebrated, sharing the two miracles of the victory of the Maccabees, an army of Jewish fighters, and of the oil which lasted eight days.
“But there is a third miracle and that is right here today,” Cohen said. “Because we are proving that despite all odds, despite throughout our history, people have tried to extinguish our light, that here we are today sharing that light, spreading that light.”
Hershey spoke about the temple’s traditions in celebrating Chanukah from the youngest preschoolers to the rest of the congregation, including its Eat, Pray, Latkes event which will be Dec. 23 this year.
Dym represented the USPS at the event as she said Chanukah was her favorite holiday growing up and spoke about this year’s Hanukkah stamp made by artist Oren and art director Ethel Kessler.
Dedicated to Judaic art, Oren’s work can be found in more than 450 synagogues, schools, community centers and camps around the world. She said it has been a dream of hers since she was a child to have her art on a stamp. Oren held her original fiber art wall-hanging used as the stamp design as she spoke about how she created it. The piece was hand-dyed, appliqued and quilted to form an abstract image of a hanukkiah.
The Hanukkah stamp is being sold in panes of 20 through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at post office locations nationwide.
Publisher’s note: Susan Krantz is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.