The U.S. Postal Service will introduce the 2022 Hanukkah stamp Oct. 20 at Temple Emanu El in Orange with a first-day-of-issue ceremony as the new stamp goes on sale at post offices across the nation.
The stamp art features an original wall hanging, hand-dyed, appliqued and quilted by artist and stamp designer Jeanette Kuvin Oren, forming an abstract image of a chanukiah, the nine-branch candelabrum used only at Chanukah. Ethel Kessler was the art director.
“One of the important goals of USPS stamp program is to raise awareness and celebrate people, places, things that represent the best of our nation,” Naddia Dhalai, strategic communications specialist at USPS, told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 20. “The Jewish holiday of Chanukah is a joyous time for families to come together, so that’s how we ended up selecting this stamp to be issued.”
The USPS’s citizen stamps advisory committee selects on average 25 to 30 stamps out of the approximate 30,000 stamp suggestions received each year. Since 1996, the postal service has issued 15 Hanukkah Forever stamps, most of which have been unveiled at the American Stamp Dealers Association show in New York City, Dhalai said.
The first temple to host a dedication ceremony was Temple Beth El in Boca Raton, Fla. in 2016, followed by Touro Synagogue in Newport, R.I. in 2018. As no ceremony was held in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, Temple Emanu El will be the third synagogue – and first in Ohio – to hold the ceremony.
“We’re always looking for areas to host first-day-of-issue ceremonies around the country,” Dhalia said. “For this particular stamp, it was decided that Temple Emanu El has a vibrant congregation and that would fulfill the postal service’s needs. When the postal service approached the temple to ask them if they would allow us to hold the first-day-of-issue at their temple, they were enthusiastic about it and they agreed.”
The ceremony, where the new stamp will be unveiled, will include remarks from Lori Dym, USPS managing counsel for procurement and property law, Temple Emanu El president Susan Krantz, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, Rabbi Matt Cohen, and experts on the stamp’s subject. Darcy Hershey, a longtime congregant and staff member, will speak on how the temple has observed Chanukah in the past, and students from Temple Emanu El Preschool will entertain the crowd with Chanukah songs.
The stamp, issued in panes of 20, will be available for purchase at the event, or can be pre-ordered at usps.com/stamps for $12.
“People can purchase this online and any post office, they can do it that way,” Dhalai said. “They can also order stamps by mail – basically they just ask their mail carrier for the stamps if they can’t go into a post office. Another thing people can order is a first-day-of-issue postmark and that’s just the postmark on the stamp. It’s like a special design on the stamp.”
After purchasing stamps, customers have 120 days to order a first-day-of-issue postmark by affixing the stamps to envelopes of their choice, addressing the envelopes, and placing them in a larger envelope to FDOI - Hanukkah 2022 Stamp, USPS Stamp Fulfullment Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64144-9900.
USPS will return the envelopes for no charge up to a quantity of 50, and a 5-cent charge for each additional postmark over 50. All orders must be postmarked by Feb. 20, 2023.