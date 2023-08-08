The Jewish Federation of Cleveland recently announced the 2023 class of Mandel Myers Fellows working as staff at select Jewish overnight summer camps, according to a news release.
The Mandel Myers Fellowship Program, established in 2022, enables Jewish overnight camps to attract and retain high-caliber staff, help students from Cleveland offset the costs associated with attending a four-year accredited university, and add professional development experience to the camp counselor role to make it more competitive with other internship opportunities.
The program is funded by three-year grants of $1.8 million from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation and a grant of $450,000 from the David and Inez Myers Foundation. Returning overnight camp counselors receive a scholarship of $5,500, while first-time overnight camp counselors receive $4,500.
“This program is an amazing opportunity for me as a leader, as a counselor, as a staff head, and as a member in the Jewish community who is also hoping to work in Jewish education and give back,” Yedidya Blau, a counselor at Camp Stone and Yeshiva University student, said in the release. “Being part of this fellowship has given me a lot of useful tools in terms of what are my goals going to be for this summer, what are my interactions with campers and staff, and with the broader camp community. It has made me a better counselor and a better division head.”
New to the program this year – in addition to receiving a scholarship – participants are matched with one of 10 camp staff alumni who live in Cleveland and are professionals in different career areas. Throughout the fellowship’s three learning workshops, the alumni professionals are present and leading a session with their groups, the release stated.
The Mandel Myers Fellowship Program is a program of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and operates in partnership with Jewish Family Service Association and Foundation for Jewish Camp.