Elevation Festivals has announced its 2023 lineup of WonderFest festivals.
WonderRoad in Indianapolis will be June 17 and June 18 at Garfield Park at 2345 Pagoda Drive. WonderStruck in Cleveland will be July 8 and July 9 at Lakeland Community College at 7700 Clocktower Drive in Kirtland. WonderBus in Columbus will be Aug. 25 to Aug. 27 at The Lawn at CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Road.
Through Nov. 6, early-bird tickets start at $35 for a single day and $59 for weekend tickets, besides in Columbus where three-day weekend tickets are $70. Special prices are also available for all students and children ages 3 to 10 years of age. Children under 2 are free. Starting Nov. 7, single day tickets will be $40 and $65 for a weekend. Three-day tickets in Columbus will be $89. When the lineup is announced, single day tickets will increase to $65, with weekend tickets for $109. Columbus single-day tickets may vary due to a charity benefit on Friday, with Columbus-specific weekend tickets then increasing to $109.
As prices rise gradually, single day tickets will not exceed $99, according to a news release.
Past Elevation Festivals’ artists have included: The Lumineers, Lorde, Duran Duran, Vampire Weekend, Kesha, Sheryl Crow, Hozier, Foster The People, O.A.R., Brandi Carlile, Lord Huron, Wilco, Gary Clark Jr., Bastille, Chvrches, Lewis Capaldi, AJR, Third Eye Blind, Young The Giant, Stephan Marley, Michael Franti, Jason Isbell, Black Pumas, Portugal. The Man, Walk The Moon, The Revivialists, Trombone Shorty, Elle King and Ben Harper.
For tickets to Indianapolis, visit wonderroadfest.com. For tickets to Cleveland, visit wonderstuckfest.com. For tickets to Columbus, visit wonderbusfest.com.