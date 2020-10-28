Ohio has had 205,347 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,256 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 28.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,607 from Oct. 27.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 4,302,141. The new daily percent positive cases 7.0%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 5.9%, according to data from Oct. 26. The seven-day moving average of positive cases has been increasing since hitting a low of 2.7% on Sept. 23 and 24.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported 17 new deaths Oct. 28. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Oct. 28 is 1,536, an increase of 80 patients from Oct. 27.
The ODH reports 18,606 cumulative hospitalizations, and 3,790 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 163,472 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 20,741 of the cases, 2,774 hospitalizations and 686 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.