Ohio has had 976,230 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 5.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,750 from March 4. The number of cases reported remains under the state's 21-day average of 1,976.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website.
Ohio has had a total of 17,502 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 5; the median age of those who has died is 80. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,187,678. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.7%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.2%, according to data from March 2.
The ODH reports 50,782 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,184 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The ODH reports 921,707 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 96,670 of the cases, 5,919 hospitalizations and 1,881 deaths.
A total of 1,871,969 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,025,941 Ohioans completed both doses as of March 5.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.