The 22nd annual Race for the Place will take place June 5 at Beachwood Place.
Proceeds from the Race for the Place help support services offered at The Gathering Place free of charge, including support groups, children’s programming, art therapy, nutrition and exercise classes. The annual event has raised over $6 million in its 22-year history, according to a news release.
The race includes a 1-mile and 5K walk and a 1-mile and 5K race for runners.
The race will start rain or shine at 9 a.m. on the upper-level parking deck between Nordstrom and Dillard’s.
Family activities including face painting, games, and music beginning at 8 a.m. in the celebration village.
A National Cancer Survivors Day ceremony will be held at 8:45 and an award ceremony for winners will be held at 10:30.
To register as a team or an individual, visit racefortheplace.org.