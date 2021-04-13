Downtown Cleveland Alliance will host the annual Ruth Ratner Miller Awards from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 16.
The 22nd annual program will take place virtually and recognize significant contributions to the forward momentum and improvement of Downtown Cleveland, including the efforts of the Clean & Safe Ambassadors and the more than $320 million of downtown development projects completed in 2020, according to a news release.
Virtual emcees Bill Wills and Mike Snyder from radio station WTAM’s “Wills & Snyder in the Morning” will recognize the lifetime achievement and development award winners.
Recipients include: Avenue Townhomes, Knez Homes; The Avian at Thunderbird, J Roc Development; Euclid Grand, Alto Partners; The Avenue District II, Geis Companies; Hotel Indigo, Glenmont Capital Management; The Lumen, Playhouse Square; The May, Bedrock; Downtown Playground, Joe & Ellen Thomas; 2125 Superior, Ethos Capital Partners; #VoicesofCLE, www.voicesofcle.com; Prospect Yard, Woda Cooper Companies; Towpath Trail – Stage 4, Canalway Partners, Cleveland Metroparks, City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, NOACA; and The Hilliard Building, 1415 Hilliard LLC.
The Ruth Ratner Miller Award is presented annually to downtown community members to recognize achievement in the advancement of downtown Cleveland. The award is named for Ratner Miller, a civic leader and lifelong advocate of Cleveland and its people, according to the release.
For tickets, visit accelevents.com/e/22ndAnnualRuthRatnerMillerAwardLuncheon. For information, visit downtowncleveland.com/events/2021-ruth-ratner-miller-award-luncheon.