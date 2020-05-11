As 90% of Ohio’s economy is set to reopen starting May 12 after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine delayed the announcement as to when daycares can reopen.
“It is very important that we get this right,” DeWine said during the state’s daily press conference May 11. “We don’t want to announce the date until we have the protocols in place.”
While acknowledging childcare as a necessity for parents returning to work, DeWine said the process to develop a protocol that will allow childcare facilities to reopen is still ongoing and he will not release a reopening date until a protocol is finalized.
No unemployment benefits are being denied for parents who decide not to return to work, said Kimberly Hall, director of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.
“There may not be a more important decision that we make ... as we move forward,” he said. “I’m convinced we can lead in this area. … I’m convinced we must lead in this area.”
Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health director, announced the start of antibody testing that will begin throughout Ohio. It will test 1,200 volunteers over 18 years old everywhere between urban and rural settings. The test will include a nasal swab and a blood test, which will be done at the resident's home. As testing results come back, health officials will be able to see how prevalent coronavirus is Ohio.
The “most important” thing about the testing is contact tracing, Acton said. Due to antibody testing, the state was able to identify five cases of coronavirus where people were symptomatic as early as January.
Currently, the state is able to conduct about 14,200 tests a day, yet only about half as many people are tested. DeWine said that number is expected to grow and reach 22,000 tests a day by the end of the month.
Testing is “an immensely complex issue,” Acton said, and Ohio has faced shortages and barriers in the supply change. As the state has built up the capacity, the next struggle is getting the tests done and back to the testing facilities.
Acton also noted that just because someone tests negative for coronavirus, that doesn’t mean they can’t test positive for the virus later. She reiterated safety practices like wearing a mask, washing hands and stay physically distant from others.
To help restaurants and bars, JobsOhio, the Ohio Department of Commerce and liquor regulators are offering a $500 rebate program for high-proof liquors, which can start being used by mid-May.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said talks to reopen other businesses such as gyms and fitness centers are still ongoing.
“Understand that every situation between personal training, classes equipment, the fact that you can’t practice social distancing in a lot of those settings all have to be accounted for, which are a little more complex than a lot of the situations we’re in," he said.
Ohio has 24,777 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,357 deaths, the ODH reported May 11.
Because Ohio currently has the capacity to test only the sickest individuals and those working on the front lines of the pandemic, the total number of cases is certainly higher, state officials say.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 209,153.
The ODH reports 4,413 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,217 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 108 years old, with a median age of 50.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 2,861 of the cases, 726 hospitalizations and 147 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.