The 24th annual Taste of the Browns to benefit Greater Cleveland Food Bank was held Sept. 12 at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland to fight hunger in Northeast Ohio.
The Taste of the Browns is the major annual fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the region’s largest hunger relief organization, raising more than $2.8 million over its existence. Every dollar raised at the event will help the food bank provide nutritious meals to needy families in Northeast Ohio.
Honorary event co-chairs Cleveland Browns all-pro guard Joel Bitonio; Browns Legend class of 2020 wide receiver and return specialist Josh Cribbs; and chef Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit, were joined by other Browns players and alumni to raise awareness and funds for local Northeast Ohio families. This year’s fundraiser was presented by NOCO and featured restaurants such as Corleone’s Ristorante & Bar, Antica, Fahrenheit and Collision Bend Brewing Company.
“For 24 years, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Cleveland Browns have partnered to help ensure our community has the nutritious food they need,” Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food, said. “The community’s consistent participation and support has been a leading factor of the event’s success. We’re excited to be back at FirstEnergy Stadium this year and to see how many meals we’ll be able to provide from this year’s Taste of the Browns.”
Guests sampled the city’s cuisine and mingled with current Browns players and alumni. A silent auction to benefit the food bank was also held.